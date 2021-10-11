Paige posts cryptic tweet about in-ring return

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Paige has sent out a cryptic post on Twitter teasing a return to in-ring competition.

Paige retired from in-ring competition back in 2018 due to neck injuries and made the announcement on RAW after WrestleMania that year.

The latest post from the British Superstar included an image of what seemed to be her wrestling boots. Paige included a thinking face emoji in the caption, possibly indicating that she's considering lacing up her boots once again to step back into the squared circle. You can check out the tweet below:

Last month, Paige posted a one-word tweet hinting at a possible return to next year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, fueling speculation amongst the WWE Universe about her comeback.

Her last match was in 2017, where she teamed up with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to take on Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks in a six-person tag team match at a WWE home show.

Paige is determined to wrestle in WWE again

Paige was one of the most popular Superstars in WWE, and her premature retirement from in-ring competition was heartbreaking for her fans.

The former Divas Champion, however, isn't giving up on stepping back into the ring. Paige revealed on her Twitch stream several weeks ago that she is determined to script her comeback story and get back into the ring once again.

"I'm not f**king done," Paige said. "I'm not done yet. This is going to be my comeback story. I'm inspired. I'm so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I'm like, 'Okay, mentally, I'm ready to go.' I'm going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We'll see. This is not saying I'm making a comeback tomorrow. It's a long f**king road."

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE I’m not done yet. 💪🏼 I’m not done yet. 💪🏼

Also Read

It would be great to see Paige lace up the boots once again, and it'd be best if she retires on her own terms.

WWE's women's division has improved a lot since she last competed in it so that we could see a lot of exciting bouts between her and other stars on the roster.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Paige wrestle in WWE again? Yes No 7 votes so far