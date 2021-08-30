Paige reveals surprising information regarding her in-ring future with WWE

It sounds like Paige isn't ready to close the book on her WWE career quite yet.

Paige recently revealed on her Twitch channel that her WWE contract is up in June of 2022. If that news wasn't exciting enough, today during her Sunday Twitch stream, Paige revealed that she had begun her comeback story to return to the ring for WWE:

"I'm not f**king done," Paige said. "I'm not done yet. This is going to be my comeback story. I'm inspired. I'm so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I'm like, 'Okay, mentally, I'm ready to go.' I'm going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We'll see. This is not saying I'm making a comeback tomorrow. It's a long f**king road."

I’m not done yet. 💪🏼 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) August 29, 2021

Paige wants to return to the ring for WWE

Paige also detailed the process of what it's going to take to get back into the ring and said even if it takes a year, she is determined to wrestle once again.

"I still have to get cleared by doctors, I have to get cleared by WWE," Paige continued. "It's such a big process, but emotionally, I'm ready. The past few months, I didn't think I was emotionally ready, but no, I'm f**king ready to get back on the horse. Even if it takes me a year. One step at a time, build to it, that's exactly what I'm doing. There's a whole journey and it's going to take some time."

Paige also said that when she does make her in-ring return, it will be a surprise. That makes the former WWE Divas Champion's potential return all the more exciting.

Later in the stream, Paige also touched upon rumors that she will be departing WWE when her deal is up next year, stating that she loves WWE and doesn't intend on leaving the company.

Are you excited about the possibility of Paige returning to the ring for WWE? Who would you like to see her wrestle? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of Paige's Twitch stream.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan