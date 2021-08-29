Paige reveals when her WWE contract is set to expire

Paige has revealed in her latest Twitch stream that her WWE contract is set to expire in June 2022.

The former WWE Divas Champion announced her retirement from pro-wrestling immediately after WrestleMania 34 in 2018 and has taken up several non-performing roles in the company ever since. Here's what Paige had to say about her WWE contract (h/t 411Mania):

“My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract,“ said Paige.

Paige did quite well for herself in a very short period of time

Paige etched her name in WWE history when she became the first-ever NXT Women's Champion in 2013, by defeating Emma in the finals of a tournament. Paige made her surprise main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania XXX and defeated AJ Lee to become the Divas Champion. She was forced to vacate the NXT Women's title soon after, due to her Divas title victory.

Paige went on to win another Divas title and had a bright future ahead of her. She competed in a Six-woman tag team match at a house show on December 27, 2017. Paige took a kick to the neck from Sasha Banks, and the referee had to stop the match as she had suffered an injury. The injury eventually forced her to step away from the squared circle.

Paige went on to become SmackDown General Manager, and later managed Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). She also had a brief stint on WWE Backstage on FS1.

Paige has previously hinted at a possible return to the ring after witnessing the returns of big names like Edge and Daniel Bryan. Only time will tell, though, if Paige's injury heals up enough for her to be cleared for a return somewhere down the line.

Edited by Arjun