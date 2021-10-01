7 AEW stars Triple H wanted to bring to WWE

Known to have an eye for talent, WWE's Chief Operating Officer Triple H wanted to sign several AEW stars. He has signed and re-signed many superstars to WWE in the past few years, including Samoa Joe, who was released and re-signed in a few days.

In addition to former WWE Superstars, The King of Kings wanted to sign a few wrestlers from other promotions. Nonetheless, he failed to convince many to rejoin Vince McMahon's company. Instead, many snubbed his offer in favor of joining AEW.

Here are seven AEW stars Triple H wanted to bring to WWE.

#7. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega was one of the names on Triple H's wish list. The Game wanted to sign the AEW World Champion right before the latter joined Tony Khan's company. During that time, Triple revealed his interest in Omega in a conference call.

"As far as Kenny Omega goes, I’m interested in talent period and if someone is talented as a performer and they want to come work for the WWE. If they want to work for the best in the world. If they want to come to the largest platform where they can truly show what they do off on a global basis then WWE is the choice for them (...) So, to me, anytime anyone questions me on a talent and if I’m interested in them…the fact that you are questioning me on it means that person is pretty talented so yes I’m interested," Triple H said.

As his NJPW contract approached its expiry date, Omega received several offers from different promotions, including WWE and AEW. Despite the positive negotiations between Omega and Triple H, the former turned down his offer.

Omega joined AEW in February 2019. In early 2020, he captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships, alongside Adam Page, after defeating SoCal Uncensored. However, they lost their titles to FTR in November of that same year.

A month after losing the Tag Team Titles, Omega defeated Jon Moxley at Winter is Coming to capture the AEW World Championship. The 37-year-old recently defended his title against Christian Cage at All Out. He then had an epic match with Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, ending in a draw.

