"They played games" - CM Punk reveals why he rejected WWE's offer to rejoin the company 

CM Punk recently recalled that WWE offered him a deal just before he ended up in AEW. He sat down with ESPN to discuss the events leading up to his pro wrestling return.

WWE had approached CM Punk, but he promptly declined their offer. The Straight Edge Superstar stated WWE wasn't honest with him.

Furthermore, Punk revealed he did not seriously consider WWE's offer as he knew how the company was.

“I remember one of the first things I ever said to them was, ‘Above all, don’t play games,'” Punk said. “And they played games. Some things never change… When you enter a conversation with people you have a past with and you know who they are, how seriously can you take it? I know exactly who they are and they just continue to prove it. I’m trying to be as diplomatic as I possibly can.” said CM Punk

However, CM Punk wasn't a complete stranger to WWE since his departure in 2014, as he joined WWE Backstage as an 'Analyst.' But he was under the contract of FOX Network.

CM Punk recently claimed he would have died in WWE

In his latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, CM Punk discussed his WWE departure. The AEW star bluntly stated that he would be dead by now if he didn't leave in 2014.

Punk claimed that WWE refused to give him time off to heal from his injuries. The Straight Edge Superstar prioritized his health by quitting wrestling.

