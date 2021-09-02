"I was going to die" - AEW star CM Punk comments on quitting WWE in 2014

AEW star CM Punk recently discussed the dire circumstances he would have faced if he had not quit WWE in early 2014. The 'Straight Edge Superstar' claimed he might have died if he was still with the company.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, CM Punk stated he refrains from talking too much about WWE. But whenever he does, it's always the truth.

CM Punk revealed he never received time off from WWE to properly heal from his injuries and surgeries. He saw many of his colleagues suffer due to long-term injuries, and didn't want to go down the same path.

The former WWE champion disclosed the physical toll prompted him to ultimately quit. The decision might have been shocking but it made him proud of himself.

"I try to limit what I do say, but everything I do say is the truth. I was going to die, you know what I mean? There’s only so many times you can get hurt and keep going. I was never given time off after an elbow surgery, a knee surgery, narrowly avoided a hip surgery. It was always ‘no we need you. And it’s nice to be needed, but they will run you dry. I was on that path. And I watched too many friends get swallowed up by this business, and drugs, and everything else they thought they had to do to keep going. I was a cycle breaker, I took myself out of it. I’ve never really been proud of myself about a lot of things, but that’s just a real life thing that I was proud of myself about," said CM Punk (H/T - WrestlingInc)

CM Punk had a physical altercation on this week's AEW Dynamite

Punk appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite to deliver a promo. He spoke about being out of the ring for seven years ahead of his match against Darby Allin at All Out 2021.

However, 2point0 and Daniel Garcia ambushed Punk with a three-on-one attack. Thankfully, Allin and Sting showed up just in time to help CM Punk take down the heel trio.

During the segment, fans also witnessed Punk execute a GTS for the first time in nearly seven years. After clearing the ring, Sting took the mic and put both Punk and Allin over. 'The Icon' also revealed he wouldn't interfere during their match at AEW All Out.

