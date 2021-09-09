Kenny Omega and top NJPW star get involved in explosive Twitter exchange; Dream match teased

Kenny Omega is known to be witty and arrogant, as part of his heelish persona, on social media, especially during his time as the All Elite Wrestling World Champion. For this reason, it wasn't all that surprising to see the The Best Bout Machine and NJPW superstar Will Ospreay get involved in a heated Twitter war of words.

The conflict stemmed from Omega's crowning as the number one wrestler in PWI's latest list of the top 500 wrestlers in the world. Ospreay, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, ranked seventh on the list, and he claimed that he would "beat up" Kenny Omega any day of the week.

"I’d beat up number 1 any day of the week and twice on Wednesdays…..just saying," Will Ospreay tweeted.

I’d beat up number 1 any day of the week and twice on Wednesdays…..just saying https://t.co/VdZ26ul6rm — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 8, 2021

Never one to back down from an online battle, Omega responded in kind, stating NJPW went "ice cold" after his departure.

Your promotion has been so ice cold since I left that not even Meltzer can convince his followers that you were part of any BITW conversation, wrote Omega. "It hurts me, bruv. One of you dorks should have been the guy. Turned out a bigger dog was my only competition."

Your promotion has been so ice cold since I left that not even Meltzer can convince his followers that you were part of any BITW conversation.



It hurts me, bruv. One of you dorks should have been the guy. Turned out a bigger dog was my only competition. https://t.co/VhqRWQQh6Q — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 8, 2021

Will Ospreay teases match with Kenny Omega

Last chat we had was “you need to be the guy”



Since then you left we sold out MSG, sold more tickets at the Tokyo dome than ever before, and put on banger after banger.



A pandemic put the breaks on & you know it.



Open that door, let’s have this conversation https://t.co/vOIpsUktdt — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 8, 2021

Responding to Kenny Omega's insult, the three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion mentioned NJPW's milestones since the Best Bout Machine left. He then asked the AEW World Champion to "open that door", perhaps teasing a match between the two.

"Last chat we had was “you need to be the guy”," Ospreay tweeted. "Since then you left we sold out MSG, sold more tickets at the Tokyo dome than ever before, and put on banger after banger. A pandemic put the breaks on & you know it. Open that door, let’s have this conversation."

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have a long history of multi-man matches in Japan. Their solitary singles match took place in 2015 in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Omega emerged victorious.

Earlier this year, Will Ospreay was the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, but an injury forced him to vacate the title. He remains one of the biggest stars in Japan and one of the best foreign wrestlers NJPW has ever seen. His catalog of great matches is almost endless, and if he does face Omega in the future, it will likely go down as a modern day classic.

Also Read

Would you want to see Ospreay and Omega clash in this dream bout? Sound off below.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Colin Tessier