Jim Ross, or Good Ol' JR, is one of the greatest commentators professional wrestling has ever seen. He started his career in pro-wrestling in 1974, and he is still commentating to this very day, announcing for All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer commentated on WWE for many years, and even held a position backstage. At one stage, he was Head of Talent Relations for WWE and was responsible for signing and managing talent.

So how long was Jim Ross in WWE?

Jim Ross worked for WWE for twenty years. He started his full-time career in WWE in 1993, and departed in 2013. He was initially fired for a short period in 1994, but ultimately returned. JR also made cameos for the company between 2017 and 2019 before completely severing ties.

In May 2021, Jim Ross spoke to DAZN about his plans for the future in professional wrestling:

"I hope that in a perfect world, I would like to stay working for Tony Khan and AEW and take it a year at a time. The contract I came in here was three years because that's what he (Khan) wanted. He wants stability. It made Time Warner happy because they're used to my work in their company for many years and the WWE stuff as well. I'd like to, in a perfect world, Steven, I would say I'll do this year, and then let's evaluate and see where we are health-wise, motivational-wise. Then if I come back, I'd like to come back for a year at a time. That way, it doesn't put Tony in any unnecessary stress. Because by the time my contract ends, I'll be 70." Jim Ross said (h/t DAZN)

Ross has had a series of medical issues over the years, most notably suffering from Bells Palsy. On October 24, 2021, JR announced on his Twitter that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer whilst on his way to an episode of AEW Dynamite. He tweeted:

"Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many." Jim Ross tweeted.

JR is as tough as they come, and we have no doubt that he will kick cancer to the sidelines and will continue living his life to the fullest.

Are Jim Ross and Vince McMahon still friends?

Jim Ross confirmed in 2020 with the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast that he left WWE with no animosity at all and still reaches out to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

He confirmed that he texted Vince following WrestleMania 36 to congratulate him. Of course, WrestleMania was held on a closed set that year due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

