5 WWE couples who try to keep their relationship private

Although they all are famous superstars, several WWE couples try to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

While some couples are very open about their relationships. Jimmy Uso and Naomi, for example, starred on the reality show Total Divas, where they revealed many details about their private lives. Miz and Maryse also regularly use social media to share updates with their followers.

Nonetheless, some WWE Superstars are more discreet about their private lives. Several couples rarely share photos with their partners or reveal information about their lives in interviews.

Here are five WWE couples who are trying to keep their relationship private.

#5. WWE COO Triple H and WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are the most famous couple in WWE, tying the knot in October 2003. The couple has worked together on-screen many times throughout the past two decades. Nonetheless, they still keep their private life away from the spotlight.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon regularly talk to the media because of their executive positions in WWE. However, they rarely speak about their relationship in interviews.

Stephanie McMahon occasionally posts photos with her husband on special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, and Valentine's Day. Triple H, on the other hand, rarely posts any personal photos with his wife on social media.

The duo has not made any recent appearances on WWE television. The Billion Dollar Princess last competed in the ring at WrestleMania 34. Her husband, however, returned last January to face Randy Orton in a Street Fight Match on Monday Night RAW. The bout ended in no contest.

