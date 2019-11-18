5 Things You Didn't Know About NXT Superstar Mia Yim

Mia Yim formally introduced herself to the wrestling world on last week's edition of NXT. Now a weekly staple on the USA Network, NXT offered something unique to the WWE Universe when Mia Yim squared off against Io Shirai in a brutal Ladder Match. As both women battled for an advantage inside WarGames, Yim was busted wide open by the ladder.

As blood dripped to the ring floor, Yim composed herself and valiantly fought on in what would prove to be one of NXT's greatest all-time matches. While she came up just short against Shirai (due primarily to outside interference from NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray), Yim displayed before a worldwide audience why she is one of WWE's most promising Superstars.

As WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently described Yim on his podcast, the NXT Superstar is a true "warrior." While her ability inside the squared circle will always stand out to WWE fans, Yim is much more than a wrestler and has had a remarkable journey on her way to wrestling stardom. In this article, we reveal five things you didn't know about the NXT Superstar.

#5. Her dad was in the FBI

Mia Yim grew up in a strict household and that was primarily due to her father's career in the FBI. Yim's father was first in the gang unit and then helped develop the missing and exploited children's unit. Having seen the worst of the world, Yim's father ran a tight ship at home. Yim recently appeared on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia where she talked about her father's career,

"When he started arresting the big time criminals, probably by the time I turned 14 or 15, they were starting to get out of prison, so he was really worried about them coming after us, so he was over-protective."

While Yim understands her father's protective instincts now as an adult, it was difficult to accept them as a young child, especially when that meant she was subject to the limits her father placed on her,

"We had to be in the house by the streetlights. We lived in cul-de-sac in Fontana and we couldn't go past that cul-de-sac unless my dad was with us. My dad never let us ride the bus to school. He always had to drop us off and pick us up. It was just hard to do anything without my dad's approval growing up."

