Keith Lee undergoes another name change

WWE has once again made a change to Keith Lee's name.

It's been a very up-and-down 2021 for The Limitless One. Lee was days away from being scheduled to win the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view road to WrestleMania. But heart complications arose following his battle with COVID-19, placing Lee on the sidelines for a number of months.

Keith Lee quietly returned to WWE television over the summer and was used sparingly in matches against Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley. He was then taken off RAW again in order to get repackaged.

Keith Lee began working dark matches on both RAW and SmackDown as Keith "Bearcat" Lee. He returned to television weeks later in Cincinnati on September 27, winning a squash match over Akira Tozawa.

Lee was once again absent from television after that but is being advertised for the season premiere of WWE RAW next week as Bearcat Lee, his first name being dropped from his act entirely.

Keith Lee is now known as Bearcat Lee

With two name changes in a matter of weeks, one would hope this means that Vince McMahon has plans for Lee when he returns to WWE RAW next week.

Backstage rumblings suggest that Bearcat Lee will be positioned as a heel on the WWE flagship show, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Whatever the plans are for Lee, we hope that he can regain the momentum that saw him rise to the top of NXT before his move to the main roster. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

