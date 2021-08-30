WWE Chairman Vince McMahon considering turning former champion into a monster heel - Reports

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly considering turning former NXT Champion Keith Lee into a monster heel.

Keith Lee returned to WWE on the RAW after Money in the Bank last month and faced WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. However, he has been away from WWE TV again and is working dark matches before RAW and SmackDown, squashing local talents.

Dave Meltzer reported that WWE wants to change Keith Lee's style and give him a new character on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WrestlingNews.co is now noting that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has considered turning Keith Lee into a monster heel, despite getting a babyface reaction from the crowd during his dark matches.

Thank you Dallas. Instant goosebumps. Keep that up and no one will have a choice but to listen.#Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless https://t.co/bCv81ChGbw — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 20, 2021

Keith Lee hasn't had the best of times on the WWE main roster

Keith Lee was a huge fan favorite during his time in NXT. Fans had very high hopes for him upon his main roster arrival. However, things haven't turned out in his favor ever since moving up to Monday Night RAW last year, primarily due to his booking.

Keith Lee was away from WWE programming for several months before returning to the RAW after Money in the Bank. Recently, Keith Lee took to Twitter to address the reason behind his long absence. Lee pointed out that he contracted COVID-19 and later was told that he had inflammation in his heart. Things were so bad that he could not work out or train as it could have been fatal.

"Some people may have experienced this thing where there's an inflammation in the heart or in the lungs, for me it was the heart and that led to very scary times. I was basically forbidden from training or any activity outside of a light walk, so there was a fear that doing more than that, that there was a chance that I could just up and pass away," said Keith Lee.

The first recording of this went over 13 minutes.....so I said and detailed far less, but I said enough.https://t.co/AtvGzJF7FX — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 12, 2021

Thankfully, Keith Lee has recovered and is now back on WWE programming. It is to be seen how Vince McMahon will use him going forward on Monday Night RAW.

