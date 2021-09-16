5 WWE Superstars and their natural hair colors

Several WWE Superstars have made changes to their looks over the years, including their hair colors.

Mandy Rose debuted a brand new look last Tuesday on NXT 2.0. God's Greatest Creation ditched the blonde hair for a brunette look. Other WWE Superstars have also dyed their hair several times in the past few years, like Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Carmella.

Seeing them with different looks, many fans get confused about the natural hair colors of some WWE Superstars. While many wrestlers have appeared on WWE TV with their real hair, a few others have used hair dyes to distinguish themselves from the rest of the roster.

Here are five WWE Superstars and their natural hair colors.

#5. WWE Superstar Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is known for often changing her hair color. On NXT, Banks had brown hair that later changed to purple as she made her way to Monday Night RAW.

Over the past few years, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion has dyed her hair in different colors, including pink, green, and blue. Banks' obsession with changing her hair color goes back to her childhood.

In 2018, she explained why she likes to dye her hair in different colors in an interview with Red Carpet Report.

"Ever since I was little, I wanted different hair colors, but my mom said I couldn’t. So when I was old enough to not listen to my mom, which you should always do though, I decided to change it. I went from a burgundy to a pink, to light purple to dark purple now. I have a bit of blue in, so maybe I might switch it up soon, but who knows? At this time being, I’m good with purple. I feel like Barney, and I love Barney," Banks said.

Sasha Banks' natural hair color is black, as is apparent in her childhood photos. Over the past few years, The Boss has brought back her natural look a few times but never on WWE TV. She posted a few photos of herself on social media with black hair. Many fans complimented Banks on her natural look, calling her beautiful.

Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE TV since teaming up with Bianca Belair to defeat Carmella and Zelina Vega on the July 30 episode of SmackDown. The Boss was supposed to face Belair for the SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam, but Becky Lynch competed against The EST of WWE instead.

