WWE News: Carmella reveals new look

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has had a meteoric rise in WWE

What's the story?

Well, from her long blonde locks to her snapback and singlet, Carmella's look is incredibly distinctive, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion used a live event to reveal her brand new look - she's now rocking some auburn hair!

In case you didn't know...

Carmella arrived in WWE five years ago, having been a cheerleader for the New England Patriots as well as a Laker Girl, but with next to no wrestling experience.

The second generation Superstar would debut in NXT alongside Enzo Amore and Big Cass, but only wrestle on very rare occasions - and even remain in NXT as Enzo and Cass burst onto the main roster, learning the ropes on the yellow brand and becoming a star in her own right.

Even still, Carmella's call-up in 2016 came as a shock to most of the WWE Universe, but the Princess of Staten Island has had a breakout two years. After winning the Money In The Bank contract, Carmella became the longest-reigning briefcase holder and successfully cashed in on Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women's Champion.

The heart of the matter

Carmella revealed her new look last night as a WWE Live event in Tucson. The Princess of Staten Island has swapped her blonde locks in favour of being a brunette! With her new reddish brown hair, Carmella also took some time to appreciate one member of the WWE Universe's sign - essentially confirming the rumoured face turn ahead of teaming with R-Truth in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

Thank you @CarmellaWWE for seeing my sign & making my night! This is why #MellaIsMoney 🤑 wish I got a picture with you but I’m just thankful for this moment! Also you’re new hair color is 😍🙌🏼 #WWETucson pic.twitter.com/h8cvTvPmx8 — Artem’s Camo Pants (@dwts_lover) September 23, 2018

You can see more photos of Carmella's new look below.

carmella has brown hair ! pic.twitter.com/RXahpflj7z — CW (@carmellsworth1) September 23, 2018

What's next?

Well, Carmella was recently announced for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge where she'll be teaming up with R-Truth. As for everything else, well, I guess we'll need to keep our eyes on SmackDown over the coming weeks...

