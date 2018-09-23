Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Carmella reveals new look

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
3.04K   //    23 Sep 2018, 14:44 IST

Carmella is the SmackDown Women's Champion
The former SmackDown Women's Champion has had a meteoric rise in WWE

What's the story?

Well, from her long blonde locks to her snapback and singlet, Carmella's look is incredibly distinctive, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion used a live event to reveal her brand new look - she's now rocking some auburn hair!

In case you didn't know...

Carmella arrived in WWE five years ago, having been a cheerleader for the New England Patriots as well as a Laker Girl, but with next to no wrestling experience.

The second generation Superstar would debut in NXT alongside Enzo Amore and Big Cass, but only wrestle on very rare occasions - and even remain in NXT as Enzo and Cass burst onto the main roster, learning the ropes on the yellow brand and becoming a star in her own right.

Even still, Carmella's call-up in 2016 came as a shock to most of the WWE Universe, but the Princess of Staten Island has had a breakout two years. After winning the Money In The Bank contract, Carmella became the longest-reigning briefcase holder and successfully cashed in on Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women's Champion.

The heart of the matter

Carmella revealed her new look last night as a WWE Live event in Tucson. The Princess of Staten Island has swapped her blonde locks in favour of being a brunette! With her new reddish brown hair, Carmella also took some time to appreciate one member of the WWE Universe's sign - essentially confirming the rumoured face turn ahead of teaming with R-Truth in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

You can see more photos of Carmella's new look below.

What's next?

Well, Carmella was recently announced for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge where she'll be teaming up with R-Truth. As for everything else, well, I guess we'll need to keep our eyes on SmackDown over the coming weeks...

What do you think of Carmella's new look? Let us know in the comments.

