5 times Mandy Rose looked like WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Mandy Rose is usually compared to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and she did look like her on a few occasions.

The comparisons between Rose and Stratus have been going on for a few years. Both wrestlers joined WWE with a fitness modeling background. They both had no previous in-ring experience and worked on themselves to learn the ropes and become better competitors. Rose and Stratus also look a little similar in regards to physical features.

The Golden Goddess has addressed these comparisons in an interview with comicbookmovie.com.

"Trish had the same tribulations to get through as well. We’re both from the fitness world and were models, and people have this idea that 'You’re just a model,' but have you ever seen a model and an athlete at the same time? That’s possible. It’s just ignorance, to be honest. People just assume that you can’t do both, but I’ve proven myself up until this point and I’ve proven myself that you can have both and you don’t just have to be a pretty face. Why can’t you have both?" said Mandy Rose.

Rose has never hidden her love for the seven-time WWE Women's Champion. Throughout her WWE career, she has somehow recreated some of Trish Stratus' famous moments.

Here are five times Mandy Rose looked like Trish Stratus.

#5. Mandy Rose paid tribute to Trish Stratus with her ring gear

In case anyone missed it, #MandyNightRaw has arrived...& she didn’t come alone 😏💪🏻💗 @DanaBrookeWWE 😘

Also this gear is inspired by the one and only, greatest of all time, the woman I look up to @trishstratuscom 💗💗🙌🏼🙌🏼👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fJfrKrO33b — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) September 29, 2020

In September 2020, Mandy Rose moved from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW. She returned to the Red brand on September 28, teaming up with Dana Brooke to defeat Lana and Natalya. Rose and Brooke's victory was not the only thing that caught the eye of the WWE Universe.

WWE fans took notice of Rose's pink ring gear. They pointed out that it looked very similar to one of Trish Stratus' iconic ring gears. Later, Rose revealed on Twitter that her gear was inspired by Stratus. God's Greatest Creation said that the WWE Hall of Famer is the woman she looks up to, calling her the greatest of all time.

Trish Stratus wore similar-looking ring gear in her first pay-per-view appearance in WWE in July 2000. The WWE Hall of Famer also noticed Mandy Rose's gesture and sent her a message via Twitter.

Mandy Rose spent a little less than a year on Monday Night RAW before moving back to NXT. During her time on RAW, Rose, alongside Brooke, chased the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, they failed to capture them.

