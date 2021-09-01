WWE NXT - Best and Worst - Mandy Rose's first match back, Former Champion returns to main title scene

NXT's new logo has been subject to a lot of talk online, but the change is yet to be made. This is still the black and gold brand which delivers a lot of cool matches and moments.

This week saw the continuation of the fallout of NXT TakeOver 36 while setting up an exciting immediate future. A couple of title matches have been made for next week's episode, while several others could take place in the coming month.

Quite a few former Champions could return to their glory days in NXT as it heads into a tunnel of uncertainty. A lot of things worked out this week, but there were a few issues largely subject to the storytelling.

Here are the main positives and negatives of this week's episode of NXT. Be sure to give your thoughts on the show in the comments.

#3 Best/Worst: Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis have an interesting dynamic on NXT

As the wedding between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis approaches, Johnny Gargano has tried to accept the couple. The two of them accompanied him to the ring for his match against LA Knight on NXT.

This led to some comedic shenanigans involving Gargano and Lumis, who tried to get in sync multiple times. The latter and Hartwell continued to steal the show with their love story, distracting Johnny Wrestling quite a few times during the match.

The former NXT Champion shared a great contest with Knight, with the two going back and forth in the ring. That was until the finish, which saw Dexter Lumis save Johnny Gargano from a fall before inadvertently distracting him long enough for LA Knight to pick up the win.

While the distraction finish was poor, the circumstances surrounding it were interesting.

NXT can do a lot more with Gargano and Lumis. Hopefully, we get to see some more comedy from the two of them before InDex officially ties the knot in two weeks.

