5 Directions for Mandy Rose in NXT 

On NXT this week, Mandy Rose appeared during the match between Gigi Dolin and Sarray. For some reason, WWE moved Rose from RAW to NXT with no real explanation. The move was confirmed by PWInsider, and WrestleVotes revealed that she had been traded for Aliyah.

It caught the WWE Universe off guard, as there was no indication this was taking place. However, now that it's official, what can we expect to see from the Golden Goddess?

Today we'll be taking a look at five possible directions for Mandy Rose in NXT. There are quite a few ways the black and gold brand can use Rose right now that would boost the women's division. We'll start with a pretty obvious one, but one that we'd really love to see regarding Rose's in-ring skills.

#5 Mandy Rose is in NXT to prove herself as a singles star

Mandy Rose gets the win vs. Sonya Deville



Deville now must leave WWE#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/JM9OM8gLZD — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 24, 2020

Mandy Rose and her former best friend Sonya Deville have been an incredibly entertaining duo in recent years on the main roster. In 2020, the two split up and led to one of the most personal feuds we'd seen in recent memory.

Rose and Deville wound up putting on a pretty exciting No DQ match at SummerSlam last year. At that point, with Sonya Deville disappearing from TV, it seemed that Rose was on her way to the top of the division.

Unfortunately, for some reason, that didn't happen. Mandy Rose was moved to Monday Night RAW thanks to the Miz trying to ruin her on-screen relationship with Otis. From then on, she became a nonfactor on the red brand.

Most recently she was involved in a tag team with Dana Brooke. The two were in a feud with WWE Tag Champions Natalya and Tamina. However, that feud ended abruptly with her move to NXT.

Aw ur so cute ! Hii! 👋👋 https://t.co/Eu71IWzbs9 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 14, 2021

While it's unfortunate we didn't get to see the finish of that story, this move is a silver lining. Mandy Rose is back on track to become the star she was supposed to be after SummerSlam.

In NXT she can prove herself as a major threat in the ring. She also possesses a charisma that few in the women's division can match up with at the moment.

NXT may be the best place for Mandy Rose to be, and we'll hopefully see a lot of growth from her in the coming year.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John