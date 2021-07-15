Mandy Rose was traded from RAW to NXT in exchange for a surprising Superstar - Reports

There was a big surprise on this week's episode of WWE NXT, as Mandy Rose made a shocking appearance to observe a match between Sarray and Gigi Dolin. However, there seems to be more to Rose's appearance than fans initially thought.

Rose didn't physically get involved on the show, but her mere presence at ringside generated a lot of buzz among WWE fans. Everyone wanted to know why she was on the show, due to her status as a WWE RAW Superstar.

PWInsider then reported that Mandy Rose had been permanently moved to NXT, making her the latest main roster Superstar to move from RAW or SmackDown and rejoin the black-and-gold brand. Finn Balor and Breezango had previously made the same move.

Mandy Rose's move back to NXT is full-time and she is no longer an active member of the RAW roster [@PWInsidercom]



Could have at least finished the angle with Dana Brooke against Nattie and Tamina 🤷‍♂️ — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 14, 2021

Wrestling insider Twitter account WrestleVotes later provided an update by reporting that Mandy Rose isn't simply moving to NXT from RAW. Instead, she has seemingly been traded for NXT Superstar Aliyah.

"While I’m not sure why, source says it seems like a trade went down between rosters: RAW trades Mandy Rose to NXT for Aliyah," wrote WrestleVotes.

While I’m not sure why, source says it seems like a trade went down between rosters:



RAW trades Mandy Rose to NXT for Aliyah. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 14, 2021

Aliyah turned her back on the Robert Stone Brand on Tuesday, seemingly setting up her departure from NXT.

What will happen to Mandy Rose's main roster storyline?

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in WWE

Mandy Rose has been in a tag team with Dana Brooke on WWE RAW. The pair was involved in an ongoing storyline with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina. But due to Rose's move to NXT, that storyline now looks like it has been dropped.

It also seems that yet another promising women's tag team in Brooke and Rose has been broken up. In that case, the thin division has lost one of its few contenders.

What do you think about Mandy Rose moving to NXT? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

