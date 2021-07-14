WWE's Golden Goddess: 5 facts you probably didn't know about Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has been contracted to WWE since 2015 and has performed on all three of the company's main brands.

Last night's episode of NXT saw The Golden Goddess make her return to the black and yellow brand for the first time since 2017. She teased that she was the new manager of The Robert Stone Brand.

Rose has been partnering with Dana Brooke on Monday Night RAW over the past few months. The two women look as though they could be handed a Women's Tag Team Championship shot in the near future.

There's no word yet on whether or not Mandy Rose's move to NXT is a permanent one, or if God's Greatest Gift will be able to work as part of both brands moving forward.

Mandy Rose has already been in WWE for more than six years and here are just five facts that every WWE fan needs to know.

#5. Mandy Rose's nickname was "Hamburgers"

Mandy Rose has launched a fitness app and has spent most of her WWE career promoting her fitness regime. Therefore, it comes as a surprise that she was once nicknamed "Hamburgers."

This was a name that was given to Mandy Rose by her brothers whilst she was growing up, since she is the youngest of four children and the only girl.

When asked about the unusual nickname in an interview with Sports Illustrated back in 2019, the current WWE Superstar revealed that it was given to her by her brothers when she told them that she could eat 100 hamburgers:

“My brothers nicknamed me ‘Hamburgers,’” Rose said. “I grew up with three older, protective Italian brothers. They teased me a lot, but they helped mold me into the tough person I am today. I said I could eat 100 hamburgers. They thought that was the funniest thing. From then on, I was ‘Hamburgers.’ We still laugh about it now.”

Eating 100 Hamburgers is an impressive feat and if Rose was able to achieve it, then she deserves the nickname in that honor. The Golden Goddess has started a donut company with fellow WWE Superstar Sonya Deville in recent years. It appears that her love of hamburgers could have been replaced by something much sweeter.

