Where is Trish Stratus now?

Trish Stratus may be the most famous female wrestler to be in WWE ever. Over the course of her career, she set a trend for not only sticking to the customary eye candy role for women in the company but also wrestling some amazing matches.

Together with Lita, Stratus had some memorable matches in WWE, long before the women's revolution.

However, it has been a long time since the WWE Universe has seen Trish Stratus in action inside the ring. She has retired from in-ring action and is focusing on her personal life instead.

What is Trish Stratus doing now?

Trish Stratus is retired from WWE. She wrestled her last match against Charlotte Flair at the 2019 SummerSlam event, where she lost the match, but showed she still had what it took to compete at the highest level.

Outside wrestling, Stratus is now married and is a mother as well. She married her high school sweetheart Ron Fisico in 2006. In 2013, she had a son, while she had a daughter in 2017. Her long-time in-ring rival and sometimes-ally Lita is the godmother of her son.

While most of Stratus' life is centered around her family, she has continued to work as well. She has her own yoga studio in Canada called Stratusphere.

She has also acted in several films since retiring, including the 2015 feature Gridlocked. She also featured in Christmas in the Rockies in 2020 and voice-acted in the Corner Gas Animated TV show.

Trish Stratus is part of the WWE Hall of Fame

Trish Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2013. She was inducted by Stephanie McMahon into the Hall of Fame. She would go on to induct Lita into the Hall of Fame the next year.

Since then, Stratus has gone on to appear and wrestle in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match and at the Evolution pay-per-view, before facing Charlotte Flair in her final wrestling match.

The match could be her last, as Stratus said that it was her retirement match, but there have been rumors about her returning to action one last time. It remains to be seen if that happens.

