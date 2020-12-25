Trish Stratus reveals what it would take for her to get back in the ring

In an interview with the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, Trish Stratus revealed what it would take for her to return to the squared-circle in a competitive capacity. Speaking on the podcast, Stratus said that if something exciting brews up she may just return. Trish Stratus' last match in WWE was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019.

We spoke with the legendary @trishstratuscom about how she prepped for her return to the ring, which @WWE superstar she wants to face & one woman she thinks should be in the #WWE Hall of Fame!



Listen: https://t.co/SBhrkUQAc9 pic.twitter.com/xnmkMhZjp0 — Womens Wrestling Talk (@WWTalkPod) December 22, 2020

"If there is a chance for something that will brew in a certain way, then I'm open to it. I've always said since I have retired, if there was an opportunity for me to go back it would be for something that's challenging, stimulating, the fans want it. Something that's exciting and it does something for both parties involved." H/t Wrestling Inc

Trish Stratus then proceeded to share some advice to pro wrestlers on going out on their own terms. She specifically referred to being fulfilled, and how pro wrestlers need to take time to do a fulfillment check.

"I know especially with wrestling it's so intensive, you're so go, go and you don't think. So be a little more open and aware of what you've done and do a little fulfillment check. And realize, have you checked off any goals on your list, what more do you need to be able to be fulfilled, and is that goal attainable?" H/t Wrestling Inc

It will definitely have to be a combination of the two, for Trish Stratus to return to the ring. WWE or any promotion would have to provide Stratus with an interesting opportunity for her to return. Stratus herself would also have to check and see if she has any goals she still wishes to attain.

Trish Stratus' WWE career

Trish Stratus is one of the most successful women wrestlers in the pro wrestling business. Her time with the company led to her being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013. She has held the Hardcore title once and the WWE Women's Championship seven times.

Trish Stratus has the most WWE Women's Championship reigns with seven

It would be great to see Trish Stratus return to the squared-circle. What are some of the matches you would like to see her in? Let us know in the comments section below.