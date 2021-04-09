Details on WWE wanting Becky Lynch to shave her head

Becky Lynch has revealed she refused to shave her head after being pitched the idea by a WWE writer.

Lynch, 34, discussed her WWE career alongside her fiancé, Seth Rollins, at a Gorilla Position live show in December 2019. Several clips from the event have only just been made available for fans to view on the podcast’s YouTube channel.

On the subject of rejected WWE ideas, Rollins reminded Lynch about the time a writer wanted her to shave her head. The former RAW Women’s Champion said the creative team member did not even want her to lose her hair as part of a stipulation.

“Oh yes, yes… No, not even [not in a WWE storyline]. This was the whole pitch that I got sent to by a writer. It was like, ‘What if Becky shaves her head?’ and that was pretty much it. It wasn’t something that I did on TV. It wasn’t I lost my hair in a match. It was just, ‘What if Becky was bald?’ I was like, ‘No!’”

As Becky Lynch alluded to, Hair vs. Hair matches have taken place in WWE for many years.

Molly Holly lost her hair at WrestleMania 20 following a Hair vs. Title match against Victoria. Another former WWE Superstar, Serena Deeb, had her head shaved as part of a storyline with CM Punk in 2010.

Latest update on Becky Lynch’s WWE return

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy in May 2020 during a segment with Asuka

Advertisement

Becky Lynch gave birth to her first child with Seth Rollins, Roux, in December 2020. She has not competed in a WWE match since defeating Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36.

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan confirmed this week that Lynch is coming back “in the not-too-distant future.”

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

As a 15-year-old, Lynch trained at Finn Balor’s wrestling school in Ireland. Balor recently said he is “very excited” to see the WrestleMania 35 main eventer's return.

Please credit Gorilla Position and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.