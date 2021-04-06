"I'm very excited to see her back" - Finn Balor on Becky Lynch's WWE return

Finn Balor is hoping to see Becky Lynch return to in-ring competition within WWE in the near future.

Lynch, 34, trained at Balor’s wrestling school in Ireland as a 15-year-old. She gave birth to her first child, Roux, with Seth Rollins in December 2020. It is currently unclear if and when she will make her WWE return.

Speaking to WWE Now India, Balor clarified that Lynch trained at his school, but he does not want to take credit for her success. The Irishman added that he will be “very excited” to see the former RAW Women’s Champion compete again.

“I think she has exceeded everybody’s expectations in what she has done, and how she has performed over the last couple of years. I’m very excited to see her back, hopefully soon."

"So, I think it’s a great time for returns in this business, so hopefully there’ll be a surprise return of Becky Lynch and we can all celebrate together.”

Becky Lynch’s last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 36 when she defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the RAW Women’s Championship. In May 2020, Lynch relinquished the title on RAW after announcing her pregnancy.

Becky Lynch’s WWE return speculation

Asuka received Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship after her 2020 Money in the Bank win

Becky Lynch teased her return during the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble by posting a picture of a curtain in WWE’s backstage area. Moments later, she joked in another tweet that she “just thought it was a nice picture of a curtain.”

Seth Rollins, Lynch’s fiancé, said in June 2020 that he expects her to return to in-ring action one day. However, he was unsure whether his future wife’s mind could change after giving birth.

Oh no, my bad. I just thought it was a really nice picture of a curtain. https://t.co/MzDU1DGvjr — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 1, 2021

Lynch, who has not been advertised for this weekend's two-night WrestleMania 37 event, has mostly remained quiet on social media during her WWE absence. In her latest social media post, the WWE Superstar revealed that her father recently passed away.

