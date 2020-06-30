Seth Rollins reveals if he expects Becky Lynch to make a WWE return

RAW Superstar Becky Lynch took a hiatus back in May.

"The Man" is expecting a baby and will be out of action for an undetermined period of time.

Becky Lynch is currently out of action due to her pregnancy

The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins recently sat down with The Post’s Joseph Staszewski and discussed a string of topics with him. Rollins was asked if he expects Becky Lynch to be back in the ring somewhere down the line.

The former Universal Champion stated that he does expect her to come back, but it's all up to her and how she feels. He then cleared things up a bit by saying that even though Lynch aspires to make a return, things can certainly change between now and December.

Oh yea, I expect so. Obviously that’s gonna be up to her and how she feels. Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don’t know. I believe she has aspirations to return. I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return, but I don’t know. Things can change between now and December.

Becky Lynch vacated the RAW Women's title after holding it for over a year

After dominating the women's division on the RAW brand for over a year, Becky Lynch vacated her belt on the night after Money In The Bank and handed it over to Asuka. A short while after she broke the pregnancy news, Lynch stated that she draws inspiration from working mothers like Lacey Evans and Asuka, and hinted that she plans to return to the ring somewhere down the line.

Whether we'll see Lynch in WWE in the future entirely depends on her. There are several major feuds waiting for her if she decides to make a return to the ring in the near future.