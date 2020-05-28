Becky Lynch breaks silence about possible WWE return after pregnancy 

Becky Lynch.

It's been a few weeks since Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on RAW and the fans are getting used to not seeing The Man on their TV screens. The former RAW Women's Champion, however, is still in the public eye as she is helping WWE in every way possible outside the ring.

Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by Charlotte Gibson of espnW to promote the company's partnership with Special Olympics.

During the interview, Becky Lynch was asked about potentially returning to the ring after she gives birth.

Lynch said that she has many examples to look up to in the wrestling business wherein mothers have come back to wrestle at the top level. Becky Lynch cited the examples of Asuka, Mickie James, and Lacey Evans and she draws inspiration from the aforementioned working mothers.

Becky Lynch looks up to Asuka, Mickie James, and Lacey Evans

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE Superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both."

Becky Lynch does plan on returning to the ring once she's able to do so. Lynch also spoke about women's equality and how unlike men - who can have kids and not miss a beat in their careers - women have to make many sacrifices as they experience things that men never do.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality. And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

However, she doesn't consider it a bad thing, nor does she feel that giving birth to a child would end her wrestling career. Many athletes and professional wrestlers have returned after their pregnancies and she plans to emulate them.

Advertisement

"Yeah. It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child. I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."

The Irish Superstar was the most protected Superstar before she had to take a hiatus due to her pregnancy. Becky Lynch is an indispensable talent for the WWE if you take into consideration her star power and ever-growing mainstream appeal.

Becky Lynch will return someday and the WWE would surely make it a special occasion, and the pop she'd get would be a thing to behold. Until that happens, all that we can do is to wish The Man all the very best during this important phase in her life.