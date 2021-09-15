Mandy Rose debuts a new look on WWE NXT 2.0

Mandy Rose has been known to make a splash with her trademark blonde hair and fiery good looks. That trademark blonde hair received a drastic change on the debut episode of WWE NXT 2.0 this week.

During a backstage segment with her allies Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, they teased a new look as Rose sat down completely covered in a hoodie. During a tag match that saw Dolin and Jayne face Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, Rose interfered and unveiled her new look.

During the three-on-two beatdown, Sarray would make the save, and the tag match would morph into a six-woman tag match. Rose eventually hit her trademark jumping knee on Carter to get the win for her team.

Big things could be in store for Mandy Rose and her entourage

Ever since Mandy Rose returned to NXT in July, she's been poised for a big run with the brand. Pairing Rose with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne gives her backup, something that few women in NXT have.

Mandy Rose began her WWE career with the 2015 edition of Tough Enough and finished second overall to Sara Lee (who barely made any appearances for the company). Rose's big break came as part of the group Absolution with Paige and Sonya Deville in 2017.

During her career with WWE, Mandy Rose has yet to hold any championship gold, but don't be surprised to see her become NXT Women's Champion down the road. Meanwhile, her allies Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne could compete for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships down the line.

