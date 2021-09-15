Lots of backstage notes regarding tonight's episode of WWE NXT 2.0 - Reports

The changes today behind the scenes backstage for WWE NXT 2.0 don't sound like positive ones for those who were fans of the black and gold brand.

Throughout the day, Mike Johnson of PWInsider has been reporting backstage notes and information regarding tonight's episode of WWE NXT 2.0, and they sound like a big departure from the NXT of old.

For starters, Kevin Dunn was backstage overseeing the production of the show. One of the big things that have set NXT apart from RAW and SmackDown over the years from a production standpoint has been the camera work, and it seems like that will no longer be the case moving forward.

One of the biggest nights in @WWENXT history is upon us. Make sure YOU are a part of it.



Join us for #WWENXT 2.0 TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network 👊🏻pic.twitter.com/B0AkVvcp6W — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 14, 2021

The terms WWE NXT 2.0 and "The home of NXT" will be big terms that you'll hear from the former black and gold brand from this point forward as the old names like the Capitol Wrestling Center are no longer being used.

As of earlier this afternoon, former NXT Champion Samoa Joe was not present backstage at the show, nor was Triple H, but with his recent medical problems, that is certainly not a surprise.

WWE NXT headline

True to form with an episode of WWE RAW or SmackDown, Johnson reports that the script for tonight's episode of NXT 2.0 has changed "a ton of times" throughout the day already. Something that the NXT roster certainly won't be used to handling.

Talents who have spoken to Johnson today describe the backstage atmosphere as "weird," which really isn't a great sign, all things considered.

In other news regarding tonight's show, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select also reports that Franky Monet, who has been one of the most vocal supporters of the WWE NXT 2.0 rebrand over the past week, was scheduled to have an NXT Women's Championship match against Raquel Gonzalez. The match has been canceled, and there is currently no reason given as to why the match is no longer scheduled for tonight's show.

Also Read

Are you excited for tonight's episode of WWE NXT? Do you think this relaunch will be good for the brand long term? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun