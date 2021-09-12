"I don’t really understand" - Becky Lynch reacts to major heel turn reports

Becky Lynch recently addressed reports of being called a villain, saying that she hasn't changed drastically as a character, but only gotten smarter.

Not only did Lynch defeat Bianca Belair in less than 30 seconds at SummerSlam, but she has also displayed her more arrogant side lately. Even judging by the popular star's promos, it does seem like rumors of her heel turn have indeed come true.

However, during an interview with New York Daily News, Becky Lynch made a reasonable argument for her recent on-screen actions:

“I’ve just come back and now I feel like suddenly there’s this conversation that I’m not doing things the right way, but I don’t know what anybody expects me to do. Do you want me to come back and toy with Bianca and give her more of a chance to look like she’s got an opportunity? Or would I come back, knowing that I haven’t done this in a while, and be smart about it and blindside her?” said Becky Lynch.

The SmackDown Women's Champion added that her strategy against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam was to catch her off guard.

According to Becky Lynch, that is exactly what any intelligent person would have done in her place, given that she had been out of action for several months. In comparison to Lynch, Belair was at the top of her game heading into SummerSlam.

“I just did what an intelligent person would do. If you haven’t been wrestling in a long time, then you’ve been strategizing. You’ve been strategizing because you haven’t been in the ring with this person, so then you are going to do something different. You are going to catch them off guard." Lynch added, "And now suddenly I’m the bad guy because I came back even better than ever? I don’t really understand this talk about me being a heel. I haven’t changed. I just got smarter.”

Becky Lynch to defend her title at WWE Extreme Rules 2021

The feud between the SmackDown Women's Champion and Bianca Belair has just started. Since the conclusion of this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Lynch rejected Belair's rematch challenge on two different occasions.

However, on-screen officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce have now made her next title defense official at Extreme Rules on September 26. She will face The EST of WWE in a highly anticipated rematch at the said event.

Also Read

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch's reaction to her reported heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das