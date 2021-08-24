Becky Lynch reportedly requested to turn heel 

Becky Lynch requested WWE to turn her heel, according to the latest reports.

After a 15-month hiatus, The Man finally made her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam, where she scored a shocking victory against Bianca Belair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship in under 30 seconds.

According to earlier reports, it was said that the Irish Superstar would be positioned as a heel going forward, and she will officially be a part of the SmackDown brand.

WWE initially had plans for Lynch to return in October, but Sasha Banks' absence changed the plans.

The Boss was supposed to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Title on Saturday night, but she was removed from the bout due to not being cleared to compete.

“PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple WWE sources that Becky Lynch is now a heel,” Johnson wrote. “Yes, you read that correctly. We are told that going forward, Lynch will be positioned as the top heel on Smackdown, initially feuding with Bianca Belair.”

In an update from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, Becky Lynch's heel turn was something that she herself requested, which the company apparently granted.

This is only the second time that she will portray a villain on the main roster. When she started off The Man gimmick, Lynch worked as a heel. However, she was so over with the fans that WWE was left with no choice but to make her face again.

It will be interesting to see how the WWE Universe will react to The Man being a heel again. Some of those present on this week's RAW reportedly booed Lynch's SummerSlam return vignette when it was played on screen.

Becky Lynch squashing Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam was '100% a Vince McMahon call'

Becky Lynch, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship in a matter of a few seconds, wasn't fully accepted by fans and critics. As a heel, though, she could use that to her advantage to generate heat.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the decision to have her squash the EST of WWE to capture the title was made by Vince McMahon.

"We are told it was 100% a Vince McMahon call and the title switch to Lynch was specifically to make her return even more spectacular," wrote Johnson. "It should be noted that the quick nature of the match (27 seconds) was seen by a number of fans as taking the wind out of the sails of Bianca Belair, but we are told that even though some in the company expressed that concern, the idea was that the moment was about Lynch per Vince McMahon's vision of the PPV.

Becky Lynch will most likely begin a new feud with Belair for the title. The two superstars haven't feuded with each other on the main roster before, so this will be a fresh rivalry that will help elevate the SmackDown Women's division.

