WWE's plans for Becky Lynch on SmackDown revealed - Reports

PWInsider has published a report on WWE's plans for Becky Lynch's immediate future on the SmackDown brand.

The new update reveals that The Man will be positioned as the top heel on the SmackDown roster in the future, with Bianca Belair being her first feud.

Last night at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks was removed from her scheduled SmackDown Women's Title match against Bianca Belair, with Carmella being announced as her replacement.

In what was one of the most exciting moments of the night, Becky Lynch made her WWE return and eliminated Carmella from the equation. The former Women's Champion then laid down the challenge to Belair for an impromptu Title Match.

As soon as the bout kicked off, Lynch offered the Champion a handshake as a show of respect. However, it was all part of The Man's plan, as she took a cheap shot at Belair, to the shock of everyone in attendance.

Becky Lynch then executed a ManHandle Slam on Belair and pinned her to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion in less than 30 seconds.

Many were confused by the Irish Superstar's actions at SummerSlam. However, the latest update from PWInsider gives us clarity on the situation. It will be interesting to see how the fans will react to this as Becky Lynch is one of the favorites of the WWE Universe.

Becky Lynch's win over Bianca Belair garnered a mixed reaction

The unexpected result received quite a mixed reaction from fans on social media, with many being upset over Belair's treatment on a big stage like SummerSlam. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella didn't mince her words while speaking about the match:

"I could tell you what wasn't my favorite moment, and it was when she [Bianca Belair] lost," Nikki Bella said. "It definitely was not my favorite moment, and I don't know if I actually had a favorite moment. Because I always back the women, and I'm always for the women, and you have someone like Bianca who is such an incredible talent, and you can't help but get frustrated when you see moments like that for a championship that meant so much and was lost within seconds. So I have to admit for this SummerSlam, there truly wasn't anything that was my favorite."

Many fans correctly guessed last night that Becky Lynch had turned heel. One wonders, though, if WWE's plan to turn her into a villain will work this time around. Fans may recall that WWE tried turning the Irish Superstar heel at SummerSlam 2018 following her loss to Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women's Title.

The WWE Universe refused to boo her and the gimmick of The Man was born. Lynch would go on to headline WrestleMania 35 and defeated Charlotte and Ronda Rousey to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Do you think it's a smart move by WWE to turn Becky Lynch heel? Sound off in the comments section!

