Nikki Bella unhappy with WWE's treatment of Bianca Belair at SummerSlam

Nikki Bella was less than thrilled with how WWE handled Bianca Belair at SummerSlam last night.

At the Biggest Party Of The Summer, Becky Lynch made her surprise return to WWE by defeating Bianca Belair in a matter of seconds to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. This didn't sit well with many fans on social media, and we now know Nikki Bella felt the same way.

During the SummerSlam afterparty, Nikki Bella was interviewed about the event and asked what her favorite part was. The WWE Hall Of Famer shockingly revealed she didn't have a favorite part of SummerSlam and was unhappy about how Belair was treated at the pay-per-view.

"I could tell you what wasn't my favorite moment, and it was when she [Bianca Belair] lost," Nikki Bella said. "It definitely was not my favorite moment, and I don't know if I actually had a favorite moment. Because I always back the women, and I'm always for the women, and you have someone like Bianca who is such an incredible talent, and you can't help but get frustrated when you see moments like that for a championship that meant so much and was lost within seconds. So I have to admit for this SummerSlam, there truly wasn't anything that was my favorite."

Nikki Bella's comments about Bianca Belair's treatment at SummerSlam should serve as an eye-opener

While these comments are something the company will surely not be happy about, the fact they have a WWE Hall of Famer at their after-party talking about their event and creative decisions in such a fashion is eye-opening.

Many fans were disappointed with how the company decided to take the title off Belair at the Biggest Party Of The Summer. The EST Of WWE had a great Championship run, and many felt that everything she had done since the start of the year went down the drain.

