Becky Lynch return vignette met with a chorus of boos on RAW

As reported by Ryan Satin, Becky Lynch's SummerSlam return vignette was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd on RAW.

It's been 16 months since we last saw Becky Lynch wrestle in a WWE ring. All that changed at the Biggest Party of the Summer when Sasha Banks was pulled from the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match at the last second.

The Boss was initially replaced for the bout by Carmella. But it was just a swerve by WWE to pave the way for the much-anticipated return of Becky Lynch.

That anticipation turned into dissatisfaction as The Man pinned Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to win the title. Many took to social media to voice their disappointment at how everything went down at SummerSlam.

It seems like the displeasure from fans about Lynch's return continued into Monday Night RAW as the live crowd booed Becky Lynch's return vignette, which was shown during the show. Ryan Satin, who is present in the arena, reported on this.

"Huge boos at the arena when the Becky Lynch footage from SummerSlam was shown #WWERAW," tweeted Ryan Satin.

Huge boos at the arena when the Becky Lynch footage from SummerSlam was shown. #WWERAW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 24, 2021

Becky Lynch will reportedly be a heel on SmackDown

When 2021 is all said and done, many will rate the match between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship as one of the greatest moments of the year.

Not only was it a tremendous match, but it was also an iconic moment where two African-American women shared the spotlight in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 37.

In the minds of many fans, Becky Lynch's 27-second win over Belair taints that reign, and in essence, destroys the EST of WWE's credibility.

However, that might not be the case, as it was reported earlier that there are plans to make Becky Lynch a top heel on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see how they follow up on this story as fans will be watching it closely to see how the creative builds Belair back up after the loss.

Do you believe they should turn Becky Lynch heel based on how everything played out at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below!

