Becky Lynch returns at WWE SummerSlam; Squashes top Champion

In one of the year's most exciting moments, Becky Lynch made her long-awaited WWE return to a thunderous ovation at SummerSlam 2021.

However, her return wasn't the only shocking moment as The Man faced Bianca Belair in an impromptu match and shockingly squashed The EST of WWE to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch's stunning victory was the third but most unexpected title change of the night as many didn't foresee the Irish Superstar returning to wrestle a match at SummerSlam.

The potentially last-minute inclusion of Becky Lynch happened following the removal of Sasha Banks from the SummerSlam match card.

Becky Lynch makes a triumphant return to WWE - As it happened

WWE confirmed the rumors about Sasha Banks and announced that The Legit Boss was unavailable to compete at the event.

Carmella was first unveiled as Sasha Banks' replacement to a chorus of boos, but it was just a diversion as Becky Lynch's music hit just before the bell went off for the SmackDown Women's Title Match.

The Las Vegas crowd didn't disappoint and were responsible for one of the biggest pops of the year as Becky Lynch slowly approached the ring, soaking in the electric atmosphere inside the Allegiant Stadium.

Becky Lynch took her time and took out Carmella with a vicious assault that spilled over to the ringside area. Once Carmella was out of the picture, Lynch came back into the ring and grabbed a microphone.

The Irish Superstar then challenged Bianca Belair to a SmackDown Women's Title match, which was exactly what the live audience wanted to hear from the returning star.

An ecstatic Belair accepted Becky Lynch's proposal and might live to regret it as she ended up losing her belt a mere ten seconds later.

In what was reminiscent of Goldberg's Survivor Series 2016 win over Brock Lesnar, The Man squashed Belair and left almost every viewer shocked to their core.

Becky Lynch, however, didn't secure a completely clean win on paper as she landed a cheap shot before the match got underway. Lynch baited Belair in with a handshake and caught her unsuspecting rival with a nasty forearm strike.

Becky Lynch's cheap shot will be the storyline hook that gets Bianca Belair her rematch, and the next few weeks are going to be very interesting indeed.

What are your thoughts and reactions to Becky Lynch's return and squash win over Bianca Belair?

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Alan John