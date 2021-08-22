Sasha Banks removed from WWE SummerSlam 2021 card - Reports

Sasha Banks will reportedly not compete at SummerSlam and has been taken out of the match card.

Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri broke the news that Sasha Banks has been removed from the SummerSlam card, confirming the reported fears heading into the show.

Exclusive! I can confirm that Sasha Banks is off #SummerSlam tonight @WrestlingINC

As reported before SummerSlam via PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were cleared to perform at the Biggest Party Of The Summer unless something unforeseen transpired.

"Earlier this week sources told PWInsider.com that the pair were cleared to perform at Summerslam "barring something unforeseen" happening. Belair is there. Banks is not," PWInsider reported.

Banks and Belair missed several WWE Live Events last weekend due to "unforeseen circumstances," and there were legitimate backstage concerns about the match going through over the week.

Despite the competitors getting the green signal to wrestle, several sources within WWE weren't too hopeful of the match happening live on the show.

We still don't know the real reason behind Banks and Belair being pulled from WWE's recent house shows, and more details should come to light soon.

Sasha Banks' status and its impact on the title match at WWE SummerSlam

The company had been hoping Sasha Banks would be ready in time for her title rematch with Belair. Unfortunately for WWE officials, The Legit Boss will be unavailable for one of the biggest shows of the year.

Her absence leaves a vacant spot in the SmackDown Women's Championship match and has given rise to a lot of confusion. SummerSlam is live now, and WWE should release an official update on Sasha Banks' status sooner rather than later.

As of this afternoon, I was told there were still major question marks about the Smackdown Women's Title match to many backstage. @RajGiri_303 has reported Sasha Banks is off tonight's show — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 22, 2021

Speculation regarding the backup plan is already beginning to dominate social media, and Becky Lynch's name has unsurprisingly cropped up.

Could Becky Lynch make a triumphant return to replace Sasha Banks, or does WWE have another surprise in store?

