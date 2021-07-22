Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair: Who won the WrestleMania 37 main event?

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair headlined WrestleMania 37 Night 1. Their SmackDown Women's Championship match was the second women's main event in WrestleMania history. WWE announced beforehand that the bout would close the show.

It was a bit of a surprise since fans expected the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre to headline the first night. The Universal Championship Triple Threat match was a lock for the Night 2 main event.

Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2021 and chose to face SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. In the main event, she defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Thankfully, the match was well received by the live audience. It was the first time that WWE had an audience back in over a year and there was a crowd of 25,000+ in attendance. The two women won an ESPY award for "WWE Moment of the Year".

After WrestleMania 37, Sasha Banks would take a hiatus while Bayley would emerge as Bianca Belair's first SmackDown Women's title challenger.

Many fans hoped that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair headlining WrestleMania would mark the start of women regularly headlining the show. This is, of course, only possible to be a regular occurrence if WWE sticks to the two-night WrestleMania format.

WWE had two-night WrestleMania events in 2020 and 2021, with the concept being well-received by fans. Ronda Rousey faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever Women's Main Event at WrestleMania in 2019. The entire WrestleMania 35 card was essentially built around three matches and it was announced beforehand that the Women's Triple Threat match would headline the show.

WWE didn't make as big a deal out of it when Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's main event was announced beforehand. However, the emotion could be seen on the faces of both women before the match even began.

