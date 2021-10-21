5 possible feuds for Becky Lynch after WWE Crown Jewel

Becky Lynch is one of the most dominant and gifted superstars on the entire WWE women's roster.

The Man made a remarkable comeback at SummerSlam 2021 after a 15-month hiatus to defeat Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in less than a minute and a half. The win anointed Becky as a four-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

Lynch was successful at retaining her title against the EST of WWE at Extreme Rules 2021 with interference from Sasha Banks. This led to the beginning of a heated rivalry between the three ladies over the next few weeks on the blue brand, which is set to culminate at Crown Jewel.

The three women are set to fight for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple threat match for the first time in Saudi Arabia. The contest, which takes place later today, will certainly be one of the most entertaining bouts of this pay-per-view.

That said, Becky Lynch is now a RAW Superstar after the WWE Draft and will surely be looking for new challenges on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if she still has the title on the next episode of RAW.

In this article, we look at five possible feuds for Beck Lynch on RAW following Crown Jewel.

#5 Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch

Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch have been part of some epic clashes in the past. One memorable contest that comes to mind is the Tables Match at the TLC pay-per-view in 2016, when Bliss powerbombed Lynch through the table, ending her 84-day run as the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion.

With both superstars now on RAW, a rivalry can surely reignite between them. Alexa, in a tweet from last month, had teased about ditching her spooky character when she makes her return to the red brand.

If Bliss returns as a babyface, this contest would create even more intrigue as Becky is one of the biggest heels on the current women's roster.

