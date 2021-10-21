“This could be the beginning of my legacy in WWE” – Doudrop talks Queen's Crown final

Before her match against Zelina Vega in the Queen's Crown Tournament Finals today at WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Superstar Doudrop appeared on The Bump to talk about her emotions and the biggest match of her career.

“This is my first huge tournament. It’s definitely the biggest match of my career so far. I’m kind of caught up with excitement and anticipation and a little bit of nervousness, which I know is a good thing because you always want that nervousness so you can keep on your toes. Excitement is the predominant feeling right now,” Doudrop said. (H/T rajah.com)

The former NXT UK star caused a huge upset last week on RAW when she pinned Shayna Baszler to reach the finals of the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament.

Eva Marie's former protege believes that a win in the finals could be the start of her WWE legacy. She also mentioned that she wants to be a "Queen of the people."

“I think this is really what could be the beginning of my legacy here in WWE. What a way to start by being the first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament winner. To be the winner, it means that your name lives on in history forever. That’s certainly a prize I want my name on.”

“Yeah, I think it would be a very colorful and bubbly reign. I wouldn’t put myself down as a tyrant at all. I would say that I’m the Queen of the people,” Doudrop added.

Doudrop's task, however, won't be easy as she goes up against Zelina Vega in the finals to determine who gets the right to call herself the very first Queen.

Doudrop feels she and Zelina Vega have a lot in common

Doudrop also talked about how she and Zelina Vega have more resemblance than people think, even if they look very different.

Also Read

“When people look at me, and they look at Zelina Vega, they think we couldn’t be any farther apart, which I don’t think is true at all. I think we have something very important in common, which as we know looks can be extremely deceiving. She may only be 5’0″, but it’s five-foot of pure fury. She is as fiery as they come, so I will have to watch out for her.”

A win in the Queen's Crown Tournament could be huge for either woman as they look to establish themselves in the women's division.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh