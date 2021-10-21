"That match meant a lot" - WWE Champion reflects on her match against Sasha Banks on SmackDown

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch had a fantastic match on WWE SmackDown on Friday.

Becky Lynch recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss all things WWE. When asked about her matchup against Sasha Banks last week on SmackDown, Lynch said anytime she steps into the ring with Banks is magic.

"Coming back, I had a mantra in my head: ‘Better than ever,’" Becky Lynch said. "My goal was [to] come back better than ever. That’s what I trained for and worked toward. Win or lose, I believe I proved that on Friday. So that match on SmackDown meant a lot. Any time Becky Lynch steps in the ring with Sasha Banks, it’s magic. That’s two of the best in the world going head-to-head. And let’s be honest, if it weren’t for that meddling Bianca Belair, I wouldn’t have lost that match anyway."

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso Becky Lynch: "Coming back, I had a mantra in my head–'Better than ever.' My goal was, come back better than ever. That’s what I trained for and worked toward. Win or lose, I believe I proved that on Friday." si.com/wrestling/2021… Becky Lynch: "Coming back, I had a mantra in my head–'Better than ever.' My goal was, come back better than ever. That’s what I trained for and worked toward. Win or lose, I believe I proved that on Friday."si.com/wrestling/2021…

Sasha Banks picked up a big win over Becky Lynch on SmackDown

With a bit of help from Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks picked up a big win over the SmackDown Women's Champion on Friday, which sets The Boss up with a lot of momentum going into the triple threat match at Crown Jewel against Lynch and Belair.

The 2021 WWE Draft will go into effect on Friday, and only Sasha Banks will remain on the blue brand following Crown Jewel.

You have to believe that Banks has to feel some additional pressure to keep the SmackDown Women's Championship on Friday nights, or else the title moves to RAW. What will happen tomorrow at WWE Crown Jewel? Tune in to find out.

Also Read

Did you enjoy the match between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch on WWE SmackDown? Are you looking forward to seeing them in the ring again at Crown Jewel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sasha Banks win the SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel? For sure! Not a chance! 1 votes so far