Nia Jax ruled out indefinitely after sustaining injuries on RAW

WWE Superstar Nia Jax will be out of action for an indefinite amount of time after being assaulted by Shayna Baszler on RAW.

On the latest episode of WWE's the Bump, Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp announced that Nia Jax had suffered several injuries on RAW this past week when she was attacked by her former teammate Shayna Baszler.

The hosts mentioned that Nia had suffered a posterior fracture and dislocation to her elbow. WWE also issued a public statement on their website and noted that Nia Jax will be needing surgery and will be out of action indefinitely.

Former tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were pitted against each other this week on Monday Night RAW. Tensions have been boiling over between Shayna and Nia over the last few weeks, as the two women cost each other their respective matches against Charlotte Flair.

Nia Jax missed an opportunity to win the RAW Women's Championship from Charlotte when Shayna Baszler got involved, causing distraction and allowing Nia to pick up the win. The dissension came to a boil this week, when Baszler injured Jax.

Shayna Baszler brutalized Nia Jax on RAW this week

The match was full of back and forth action as The Irresistible Force met with The Queen of Spades. The two jostled for power in the initial stages of the match. The fierce action in the ring came to an end when Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch on Jax for the win via submission.

However, Baszler decided to administer more punishment on her former teammate. She continued the assault on Nia by visciously stomping her arm against the ring steps.

Shayna herself seemed to be in two minds while attacking Nia Jax but continued with the assault, putting the former RAW Women's Champion out of commission for the foreseeable future.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to wish Nia Jax a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in action soon.

What did you make of Shayna Baszler's vicious attack on Monday Night RAW? Do you think the Queen of Spades crossed a line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

