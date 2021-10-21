Where is WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss now?

Alexa Bliss was last seen at Extreme Rules 2021, facing Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Title. The former RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion has been playing somewhat of a supernatural character in WWE lately.

Bliss subsequently lost the match. After the contest, Charlotte Flair damaged her doll, Lilly, which sent her into a meltdown. It sparked many discussions within the WWE Universe as to what is next for her and her character.

So where is RAW superstar Alexa Bliss now?

According to reports, Alexa Bliss has been given time off from the company. PWInsider reported that Bliss would be undergoing sinus surgery. There is currently no timetable in place as to when she will return.

The RAW Superstar recently spoke with The Battleground Podcast about her gimmick, which she adopted from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt:

"It’s been great. I think people are seeing that I’m genuinely having fun with this character and that translates. A lot of what I’m hearing is, ‘It’s been so fun watching.’ The fact that I’m having fun, people have fun when they watch. It’s been the most fun I’ve had in a while because it’s so out of the box and different. It’s a good time," Alexa Bliss said. (h/t 411 Mania)

It has also been speculated that Alexa Bliss may return with a new gimmick. According to some reports, her doll, Lilly, has been a popular item on the WWE Shop website. Bliss is also promoting the Lilly doll ahead of Halloween this year.

When was Alexa Bliss's last championship reign in WWE?

Alexa Bliss held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Nikki Cross during her last championship reign. The pair won the title on Night One of WrestleMania 36, defeating The Kabuki Warriors. The duo lost the championships to Bayley and Sasha Banks on May 26, 2020 episode of SmackDown.

Bliss last held a singles title in 2018 when as the RAW Women's Champion. Her last match as champion was against Ronda Rousey, whom she lost to at SummerSlam 2018.

