Jim Cornette wants WWE or AEW to sign Roman Reigns' cousin

Jim Cornette recently pitched the idea of seeing Roman Reigns' cousin, Jacob Fatu, in AEW or WWE.

While speaking on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend shared his thoughts on the recently concluded match between Fatu and Alexander Hammerstone at the MLW Fightland event.

After witnessing his performance, Cornette believes if Fatu wrestles under the WWE or AEW where the production value is at its peak, fans will be behind him within six weeks or so:

"If you put Jacob Fatu on WWE programming or AEW programming or any programming with any people in any production value whatsoever and you smash him over for six weeks or so, the people would be ready to buy anything he does," Jim Cornette said.

For those unaware, Jacob Fatu comes from the reputed Anoa'I Family, which has produced megastars in the pro wrestling industry for decades.

The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) all come from the Samoan dynasty. Legendary stars and their forefathers like Rocky Johnson, Rikishi, Afa, and Sika are among those who laid the foundation for them.

Given the family's connection and its influence on the business, the up-and-coming Jacob Fatu may likely get a call from a major wrestling promotion somewhere down the road, be it WWE or AEW.

Alexander Hammerstone reminded Jim Cornette of Lex Luger

Alexander Hammerstone, who dethroned Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Championship last week, got the wrestling veterans talking, including Jim Cornette.

Cornette called Hammerstone a modern-day Lex Luger while comparing how the latter has more personality than the former WCW star:

"He's a modern Lex Luger, and that may not sound like a compliment, but it is because as we've mentioned, Lex got it finally, in what 1989-90 matches with steamboat matches with flair, if you had that Lex Luger around today looking like that at that size and could work like that, he'd be a megastar. It's just the field was so much more crowded then, and Hammerstone has more personality than Lex did because he's not as uncomfortable being himself and doing what he's doing," Jim Cornette added.

Mr. Cornette also added that the Hammerstone-Fatu match was an excellent portrait in a crummy frame.

