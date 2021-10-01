Backstage details on Shane and Vince McMahon's relationship - Reports

Shane McMahon has "a great relationship" with his father, Vince McMahon, as per a WWE source.

A rumor recently made rounds stating that Shane McMahon is no longer involved with WWE. Another source made it clear that Shane's relationship with his father, Vince McMahon, is excellent. The source added that Shane wasn't involved in the business side of his father's company and only worked as an on-screen talent.

“I know that fans want to think that there is this friction between Shane and Vince but their relationship is great. When Shane returned in 2016 it was agreed by everyone that he would only work as a talent. That is what Shane wanted. Shane has other business interests. It was never a secret that he wasn’t involved in the business side of WWE,” said the source. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon's differences led to the former's WWE exit in 2009

Shane O'Mac left WWE in 2009 and didn't return for nearly seven years. He returned to WWE in early 2016 to confront his father, Vince McMahon. The latter set up a match between Shane and The Undertaker inside Hell In A Cell at WrestleMania 32.

Around that time, Shane McMahon revealed the reason behind his WWE exit in 2009. Shane stated that Vince wasn't open to his ideas, and being a part of WWE stopped being fun to him:

“And I wasn’t going to allow a deteriorating business relationship to affect our personal lives, and that’s exactly what was happening. So I decided ‘you know what? I’m not going to do this. I love him too much’ and I decided to leave,” said Shane. [H/T TalkSPORT]

Things seemingly improved between the father-son duo after Shane McMahon's WWE return in 2016. After his loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania, Shane shared an emotional moment with his father backstage.

Fans of Shane McMahon were thrilled to see him back again on WWE TV in 2016. Judging by the latest reports on Shane's WWE status, it seems unlikely that fans will get to see him on RAW/SmackDown anytime soon.

