Update on Shane McMahon's current WWE status - Reports

Shane McMahon is no longer involved with WWE, as per recent reports by Fightful and Wrestling Inc.

Shane-O-Mac last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 37, when he lost to Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match. Fightful is reporting that the former WWE European Champion is no longer involved with the company.

As per Wrestling Inc., Shane McMahon is currently not under a WWE contract. Interestingly, the promotion is reportedly insisting that Shane is “still a WWE talent and under a deal.” Additionally, it's being reported that McMahon rarely appears at WWE's offices nowadays.

Shane McMahon has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE

Shane McMahon in WWE

Shane McMahon first appeared in WWE as a regular on-screen act during the buildup to WrestleMania 14 in 1998. He portrayed the role of one of several WWE executives who were inking a deal with Mike Tyson for an appearance at The Show of Shows.

McMahon went on to become a mainstay on WWE TV, and he had a remarkable first few years in this role. His WrestleMania 17 Street Fight against his father Vince McMahon was praised by many fans at the time. Shane later became a hated heel when he went toe-to-toe with Vince during the "WWE vs. The Alliance" angle.

Anthony @twaaaaaan Shane McMahon was born with money coming out of his ears and still decided yeah I’m gonna jump off everything at my dads wrestling shows. respect Shane McMahon was born with money coming out of his ears and still decided yeah I’m gonna jump off everything at my dads wrestling shows. respect https://t.co/0Dh7cF1tkm

Shane McMahon and WWE parted ways in late 2009. He eventually returned to the company in 2016, and he faced The Undertaker in a Hell In A Cell Match at WrestleMania 32. Shane later took on the role of a babyface authority figure, but he turned heel on the road to WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Shane's heel run saw him defeat top stars like The Miz and Roman Reigns.

Shane was written off TV after his loss to Kevin Owens in a Career vs. Career Ladder Match on SmackDown's FOX premiere in October 2019. He later made brief appearances for WWE in 2020 during the short-lived RAW Underground weekly segment on the red brand.

During his 2021 feud with Strowman, Shane-O-Mac made fun of the giant's intelligence, and the WWE Universe wasn't too impressed with the angle. As a result, many fans were pleased when Strowman defeated McMahon and seemingly ended this chapter of his on-screen career.

Shane McMahon fans, what was your favorite Shane moment in WWE?

