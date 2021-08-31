"You're damn right" - Vince McMahon's reaction after recent high-profile WWE release

Ric Flair has disclosed details about the final conversation he had with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE.

Flair, 72, is widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestling stars of all time. He received his release from WWE on August 3, 2021, after working for the company in a non-wrestling capacity for the last nine years.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently clarified that he remains on good terms with Vince McMahon.

“I talked to Vince after it was over and I just said, ‘Whatever paths our lives take us, we’re always gonna be brothers.’ He said, ‘You’re damn right.’” revealed Flair.

Ric Flair has worked for Vince McMahon’s company on three separate occasions. He performed as an in-ring competitor for WWE between 1991-1993 and 2001-2008 before featuring in other on-screen roles from 2012 to 2021.

Ric Flair also praised Vince McMahon at NWA 73

Ric Flair pulled up to @nwa and gave an electric promo 🙌pic.twitter.com/RO37L7gMEt — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 30, 2021

Ric Flair gave a speech at the NWA 73 event in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday. He thanked his wife Wendy and several WWE stars for helping him over the years, including Steve Austin and The Undertaker.

The 16-time World Champion also gave a special mention to Vince McMahon for sanctioning his WWE release.

“I want to thank my beautiful wife, Wendy,” Flair said. “Every time I fell down, she picked me up. just like Triple H picked me up, just like Shawn [Michaels] picked me up, just like 'Taker picked me up, just like Austin picked me up. Just like everybody."

“Vince McMahon, I love you, thank you. That's why I'm here. That's why I'm here." Flair continued, "And you know what, Vince McMahon's not gonna watch it but he's gonna hear about it. He's gonna say, ‘Ric Flair's back where he belongs.’”

Ric Flair is one of only eight WWE legends who have been inducted into Vince McMahon’s Hall of Fame twice. His inductions took place in 2008 (individual) and 2012 (Four Horsemen).

