"I love you, thank you" - Former WWE Champion cuts emotional promo on Vince McMahon

Ric Flair sent a heartfelt message to Vince McMahon during his appearance at NWA 73.

McMahon and Flair have known each other for decades on end at this point. The two pro wrestling veterans have the utmost respect for each other and The Nature Boy was grateful towards Vince McMahon in the promo that he cut at NWA 73. Here's what Flair said:

"I want to thank my beautiful wife, Wendy. Every time I fell down, she picked me up. just like Triple H picked me up, just like Shawn picked me up, just like Taker picked me up, just like Austin picked me up. Just like everybody. Vince McMahon, I love you, thank you. That's why I'm here. That's why I'm here. And you know what, Vince McMahon's not gonna watch it but he's gonna hear about it. He's gonna say, Ric Flair's back where he belongs," said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair pulled up to @nwa and gave an electric promo 🙌pic.twitter.com/RO37L7gMEt — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 30, 2021

Vince McMahon and Ric Flair are incredibly close in real life

Vince McMahon welcomed Ric Flair to the promotion in the early 90s and this particular run saw The Nature Boy winning the WWE title by surviving the 1992 Royal Rumble match. He later returned to WCW and it would be a long time before he appeared on WWE TV again.

Flair returned to WWE shortly after McMahon purchased WCW, and the duo kicked off a feud that resulted in a Street Fight at the 2002 Royal Rumble event, which the former won.

A Lot Of People Can Say They Were A Lot Of Things, But Only A Few Can Say They Were A @NWA Champion! WOOOOO! #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/j6vEy0C9pg — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 25, 2021

Flair later had a memorable stint in Evolution, alongside Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. He has had nothing but praise for Vince McMahon in the past, and once revealed that the WWE Chairman loaned him a whopping $800,000.

"One time, I was into him for $800,000. Eight hundred grand. He said, ‘I wouldn’t lend my kid this kind of money.’ But I got my WrestleMania check [from WrestleMania XXIV]…I won’t tell you what it was, but it was a lot. Biggest paycheck I ever got in my life, right? ‘For Deposit Only.’ I handed it right back to [Vince],” said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair was released by WWE on August 3, 2021. His NWA 73 promo exuded nothing but gratitude towards McMahon and many others who helped him along the way. Do share your thoughts on Flair's promo, in the comments section below!

