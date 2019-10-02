WWE News: Stephanie McMahon gives major update on her daughter's future in Pro Wrestling

Triple H and Stephanie with their daughters

WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by FS1's First Things First. Stephanie made a big revelation on the program, stating that her oldest daughter has already started training for a wrestling career.

McMahons' impact on Pro Wrestling

Pro Wrestling runs in the McMahon family's blood. Vince McMahon bought off WWE from his father around four decades ago, and turned it into a global phenomenon. By the time the new Millenium approached, Mr. McMahon's children, Shane and Stephanie had become involved in the business in an on-screen capacity.

The McMahons stood tall over the Pro Wrestling industry once Vince defeated WCW in the Monday Night Wars, and bought it in March 2001. In late 2003, Triple H married Stephanie and became an important member of the McMahon clan.

Stephanie makes a big revelation

Today, Stephanie and Triple H hold major positions in WWE, and are set to take the helm from Mr. McMahon sometime in the near future. Triple H has already started working on his vision for WWE's future, and is doing an incredible job with NXT.

Stephanie and Triple H have three daughters together. When Stephanie was asked whether she would encourage her daughters to carry on the legacy and step into the world of Pro Wrestling, Stephanie said that her oldest daughter Aurora has already started training!

"My oldest daughter has already started training. And I would encourage them to follow their passion, you know, whatever they believe in, as long as they work hard at it. I believe in a strong work ethic and I believe they can do anything in the world they wanna do, but they're gonna have to believe in themselves and work hard."

