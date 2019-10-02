AEW News: Jon Moxley appears to be in a bad mood before Dynamite's TNT debut

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 303 // 02 Oct 2019, 09:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling's weekly TV show Dynamite is mere hours away from debuting on TNT. Jon Moxley took to Twitter and posted his thoughts going into the show, indicating that he's not in a good mood.

Moxley's debut and injury

The night of May 25th was one of the most important ones for the Pro Wrestling industry this year. All Elite Wrestling presented its first show, "Double Or Nothing" on this night, and the event was a major hit among the fans. The show emanated from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and featured a packed card from top to bottom. The icing on the cake was the shocking debut of Moxley, who had recently left WWE, where he used to wrestle as Dean Ambrose.

Moxley attacked both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega to close the show, and was scheduled to wrestle Omega in a big match at AEW All Out. Moxley's untimely injury resulted in the match getting canceled, but the former Lunatic Fringe promised that he would be at AEW Dynamite's debut episode.

Also read: Former Diva has interesting reaction to Brock Lesnar's RAW attack

Moxley is in a bad mood

The episode will feature a bunch of matches, including a 6-man tag team match pitting AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz against Omega and The Young Bucks. Moxley has already been announced to appear at the event. Check out the tweet that Moxley posted as we head towards AEW Dynamite's TNT debut. Moxley can be seen working out in the gym, and seems to be hinting that he's angry, probably over the fact that his injury put him out for a while.

AEW Dynamite will air on a weekly basis, every Wednesday evening. It is all set to kick off on October 2n, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will have a runtime of two hours.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!