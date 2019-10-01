WWE News: Former Diva has interesting reaction to Brock Lesnar's RAW attack

Brock Lesnar attacks Dominick

Tonight on RAW's season premiere episode, Brock Lesnar destroyed Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick. WWE shared video on their official Instagram account, and former WWE Diva Summer Rae posted an interesting comment on the same.

Summer Rae's WWE career and exit

After spending around two years in developmental, Rae made her official debut on Monday Night RAW in 2013, as Fandango's dance partner and valet. Later, she got involved in a storyline with Rusev. The angle saw Rusev getting into an on-screen relationship with Rae, while Lana aligned with Dolph Ziggler. In the 2016 WWE Draft, Rae got drafted to Monday Night RAW, but injuries prevented her from appearing on the show. She was released from WWE in October 2017.

Tonight's big season premiere of Monday Night RAW saw Lesnar interrupting Mysterio and attacking the former World Champion. Lesnar didn't stop here though, as he proceeded to attack Mysterio's son Dominick, by dragging him out of his seat. This resulted in Mysterio being replaced by Rusev in the Universal title match against Seth Rollins. It was mentioned that Lesnar did this to send a message to Kofi Kingston before their upcoming WWE title match on SmackDown Live's FOX debut.

Rae's amusing comment on Lesnar's attack

WWE was quick to post the video of Lesnar's attack on their official Instagram account. The post gained major traction and former WWE Diva Rae was among the ones who commented on it. She posted a rather unusual comment, stating that she's jealous of the fact that she wasn't in Dominick's spot at the time of the attack. Check out the screengrab of Rae's comment.

Summer Rae's comment on WWE's post highlighting Lesnar's attack

