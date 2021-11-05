The wrestling world reacts to today's WWE releases

Today was a dark day in the WWE as 18 WWE and NXT Superstars were given their WWE releases. Names such as Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Franky Monet, Mia Yim, Ember Moon, Eva Marie, and Scarlett Bordeaux were notified by WWE that they would no longer be working for the company, as once again budget cuts were cited as the reason.

As the news came fast and furious, so did the tweets in reaction to the news and in support of the WWE and NXT Superstars. Continue below to see some of these tweets in reaction to today's WWE releases.

WWE releases affected many within the wrestling business

One of the more surprising WWE releases was B-Fab of the Hit Row Records faction. Her fellow Hit Row member Top Dolla expressed his sadness in regards to the news.

Current WWE Superstar and member of the Hurt Business, Cedric Alexander, cannot believe the news that dropped earlier this evening.

Wale may not be a wrestler, but he's highly involved in the WWE by lending his musical talents to the NXT 2.0 theme and Big E's entrance music. He couldn't believe what happened today either.

It is safe to say today's news left many people heartbroken as shown in the following tweets...

Lio Rush, who worked with the WWE from 2017 to 2020 had some choice words in reaction to the WWE releases.

New Ep #NotFound out now! @TheLionelGreen Something’s gotta give. Things need to change. It’s unhealthy. It’s toxic. It’s soul snatching. It’s embarrassing. It’s ruining lives. It’s crushing hopes and dreams. Its contributing to mental health struggles. We’re living in a world full of facades, but the damages are real. Something’s gotta give. Things need to change. It’s unhealthy. It’s toxic. It’s soul snatching. It’s embarrassing. It’s ruining lives. It’s crushing hopes and dreams. Its contributing to mental health struggles. We’re living in a world full of facades, but the damages are real.

Known as Bronson Reed in NXT, JONAH was a casualty of releases just this past August. He sent a message to those released that better days are ahead.

JONAH @JONAHISHERE My brother's and sisters ... that PLACE is not the be all and end all. You will thrive and prosper because in the end PRO WRESTLING always wins. My brother's and sisters ... that PLACE is not the be all and end all. You will thrive and prosper because in the end PRO WRESTLING always wins.

The release of B-Fab surprised both Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Really surprised over some releases. I mean, B-Fab literally just brought to the main roster. Really surprised over some releases. I mean, B-Fab literally just brought to the main roster.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez B Fab literally signed a new deal a week ago B Fab literally signed a new deal a week ago

James Ellsworth was a popular underdog in the WWE who also faced being released in 2017. He understands how it feels and reminds those who were released that they should be happy they made it to the pinnacle of professional wrestling.

James Ellsworth @realellsworth



Sucks bad!



Like a swift kick in the balls!



But you always have to remember, you were blessed to make it to the big time in the first place, it means no matter what, you were good enough, and you did it! David M Mansell @DMMansell @realellsworth @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 As a wrestler yourself it must be hard on who has got released @realellsworth @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 As a wrestler yourself it must be hard on who has got released I know how it feelsSucks bad!Like a swift kick in the balls!But you always have to remember, you were blessed to make it to the big time in the first place, it means no matter what, you were good enough, and you did it! twitter.com/dmmansell/stat… I know how it feelsSucks bad! Like a swift kick in the balls! But you always have to remember, you were blessed to make it to the big time in the first place, it means no matter what, you were good enough, and you did it! twitter.com/dmmansell/stat…

Dax Harwood of FTR, who was previously known as Scott Dawson as part of The Revival in the WWE, had some harsh words for his previous employer.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR I wish WCW would’ve won. I wish WCW would’ve won.

Check out more reactions to the WWE releases from Paige, Damian Priest, AEW's Tay Conti, and NXT commentator Wade Barrett below:

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy The world is yours my friends! The world is yours my friends!

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on these WWE releases. Let us know which release shocked you the most. Let us know which release saddened you the most, and let us know which release angered you the most in the comments below!

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku