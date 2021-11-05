Eva Marie Reportedly Released in mass WWE clear out

In another mass release by WWE, newly returned superstar Eva Marie has reportedly been released from her contract.
It was confirmed by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp via his twitter that the woman behind Eva-Lution has been released from her contract as of 4th November 2021. He also confirmed in a follow-up tweet that John Laurinaitis sent out an e-mail citing budget cuts as the reason for this new round of releases.
She joins a huge list of female wrestling superstars that the WWE has released over the last 18 months. This includes Mia Yim, Ember Moon, Franky Monet, B-Fab of Hit Row, Scarlett Bordeaux and Nia Jax in this new round of cuts.
Eva Marie's Year in WWE comes to an end
PWInsider reported in October 2020, Eva Marie had signed a contract to return to WWE. She began being heavily promoted in May 2021 before coming to the RAW brand that June and forming a team with the former Piper Niven, now known as Doudrop. Marie faced off against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam before being written off of TV with an injury so she could take a leave of absence to start production on a movie.
As of right now, WWE hasn't confirmed any of these releases publicly, while Eva Marie's latest Instagram post from 4 hours ago shows her on the set of her new film.
